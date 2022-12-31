Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Friday To Denver Nuggets

The Miami Heat started the five-game road trip on a bad note by losing 124-119 to the Denver Nuggets, ending their two-game win streak.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Despite the loss, Tyler Herro was the best player on the court. He scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season. He also had four 3-pointers in the second half.

-Duncan Robinson finished with nine points, earning them all from the 3-point line. But it was his last one that was the most important. It moved him past Tim Hardaway for the franchise’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made. “You want to do it in a win, so that’s disappointing,” Robinson said. “Just feel very fortunate to get it. ... I’ll definitely take a second to appreciate it.”

-Kyle Lowry had one of his worst games of the season. He finished with just three points on 20 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent from the 3-point line.

-With Caleb Martin out, Haywood Highsmith got his third start of the season. He finished with seven points on 50 percent shooting. He connected on just one of his three 3-point attempts.

-The Heat’s bench was better than usual. Along with Robinson’s nine points, Max Strus and Orlando Robinson combined for 32 while Gabe Vincent had a 3-pointer.

