Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Sunday To Brooklyn Nets

The Heat fell to the Nets on a late basket by Royce O'Neale

The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat battled it out in a close game. But it was Royce O’Neale who rebounded Kyrie Irving’s missed 3-pointer and put the ball in at the end to give the Nets the win.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-O’Neale won the game for the Nets but what happened at the other end drew controversy. Jimmy Butler attempted to win the game with a shot in the paint and missed. But many argued he was fouled by O’Neale when going up.

“Jimmy made the absolute right play," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said.

-Butler finished with 26 points, his third straight game with 20 or more. He scored 10 in the third quarter.

-Tyler Herro missed Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns with a back injury but returned in a big way by scoring 24 points. During the final play, he slipped before limping off the court.

-With Caleb Martin out a second straight game with a quad injury, Haywood Highsmith got his sixth start of the season. He scored 10 points on 100 percent from the field and the 3-point line. It was the first time this season he was perfect from the field.

-Kyle Lowry’s season has been filled with ups and downs when it comes to scoring. He finished with just four points on 20 percent shooting. It was the 10th time this season he scored single-digit points.

-After four straight solid games from Victor Oladipo, he finished with just eight points off the bench. He shot just 20 percent from the field and 28 percent from the 3-point line.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com