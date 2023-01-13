Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against Milwaukee Bucks Thursday

The Miami Heat were shorthanded on Thursday night but it didn’t stop them from getting a win against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Giannis Antetokounmpo out with a knee injury, the Heat took advantage of it in their first of back-to-back meetings.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-With Kyle Lowry out due to a knee injury, Gabe Vincent didn't disappoint in his third start of the season. He scored a career-high 28 points while hitting five 3-pointers. He also had three rebounds, six assists and two steals.

-The Heat recorded a season-high 61 rebounds, the 14th-most in franchise history. Bam Adebayo led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds, his 20th double-double.

“I think a lot of that goes toward having our center back," Vincent said. “He makes the game easy on both sides of the floor for a lot of us."

-With Tyler Herro out a second straight game due to an Achilles injury, Max Strus got his 23rd start of the season. He finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

-Victor Oladipo has been on a roll lately. He led the bench with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He has scored double-digit points in six of his last seven games, including a season-high 26 points last Friday.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com