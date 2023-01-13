Skip to main content
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after Thursday's win against the Bucks
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after Thursday's win against the Bucks

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against Milwaukee Bucks Thursday

The Heat defeated the Bucks Thursday in Miami
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat were shorthanded on Thursday night but it didn’t stop them from getting a win against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Giannis Antetokounmpo out with a knee injury, the Heat took advantage of it in their first of back-to-back meetings.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-With Kyle Lowry out due to a knee injury, Gabe Vincent  didn't disappoint in his third start of the season. He scored a career-high 28 points while hitting five 3-pointers. He also had three rebounds, six assists and two steals.

-The Heat recorded a season-high 61 rebounds, the 14th-most in franchise history. Bam Adebayo led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds, his 20th double-double. 

“I think a lot of that goes toward having our center back," Vincent said. “He makes the game easy on both sides of the floor for a lot of us."

-With Tyler Herro out a second straight game due to an Achilles injury, Max Strus got his 23rd start of the season. He finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. 

-Victor Oladipo has been on a roll lately. He led the bench with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He has scored double-digit points in six of his last seven games, including a season-high 26 points last Friday.

