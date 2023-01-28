Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against Orlando Magic

Jimmy Butler returned from a one-game absence to lead the Miami Heat to a victory against the Orlando Magic.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-After being sidelined due to a back injury, Jimmy Butler scored 29 points. He is establishing himself as one of the smartest and most efficient scorers in the league. He's recorded double-figure points in all but one game this season. He scored nine points on Jan. 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

-Max Strus and Gabe Vincent led the bench on a night Victor Oladipo struggled. The two combined for 28 points and eight 3-pointers. Oladipo was held to a season-low two points.

-It’s been the norm for the Heat to win games by close margins. This was the third straight game they won by single-figure points and 21st this season.

“I don't know if we just like dogfights," said Adebayo, who finished with 20 points. “I don't know if we just like to make it interesting."

-The main thing Tyler Herro has struggled with this season is consistency. He’s had a lot of high-scoring games but he often falls into cold spells. Just three days after scoring nine points, he finished with 10 points on 33 percent shooting. He also failed to make a 3-pointer for the sixth time.

-It seems like Caleb Martin is getting back to himself. After three straight games with single-figure points, he scored 13 on 66 percent shooting.

