Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Friday Against the Washington Wizards

The Heat defeat the Wizards for the second time in three days

The Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards for a second straight time on Friday 110-107.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Bam Adebayo continues to show critics he’s more than just a great defensive player. He had his best game of the season. He scored a season-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Adebayo has now scored in double-figures in all 18 games he played in this season.

-Adebayo finally got some help in the second half from Caleb Martin. He scored 13 points in the second half, finishing with 20.

-This was yet another close game by the Heat. They have been constantly criticized this season for either not finishing games out strong or allowing their opponents to stay close. They are 4-3 in games decided by three points or less. Getting the win is all that matters but they need to improve at putting away teams and being better closers. Having close games like these will make it difficult if they happen to make the playoffs.

-The Heat have had issues with 3-point shooting this season but they showed they can score in other ways. They only connected on seven 3-pointers but they attacked the basket and scored a huge amount of points in the paint, mainly from Adebayo.

-This was the second game Dru Smith played in for the Heat. He scored just two points in the 15 minutes. He still needs time to develop and get familiar with the new surroundings. He was recently signed to a two-way deal after Orlando Robinson waived.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com