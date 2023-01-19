Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Wednesday Against New Orleans Pelicans

The Miami Heat took advantage of having a full roster in Wednesday's victory against a shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans team that was missing Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-The Heat were back to their original starting lineup after multiple injuries kept some players out. This was only the 15th time they played together. Hopefully, the more they play together, the more wins they accumulate.

-On Monday, the Heat never led against the Atlanta Hawks, trailing by 26 in the first half. The Heat took control against the Pelicans in the first quarter and led by 30 at one point.

-Max Strus took advantage of his extended playing off the bench. Three days after recording a career-high 10 rebounds, he finished with a career-high 10 assists. He also had 16 points, the second double-double of his career.

-Since returning from a wrist injury, Bam Adebayo's contributions have played a huge role in the Heat’s offense. After recording three straight 20-point double-doubles, he finished with 26 points. He also had eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, and a block.

-Kyle Lowry returned after missing the last four games with knee soreness. He finished with just seven points but he did a solid job controlling the game and dictating the pace, particularly in the opening minutes. He attacked the basket, resulting in four fastbreak points, one coming off a steal from Jonas Valanciunas.

-Tyler Herro’s season is filled with ups and downs when it comes to shooting. He finished with 14 points but missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. He may be still recovering from the Achilles issues that caused him to miss four games.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com