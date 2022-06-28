Skip to main content

Bridges, Martin Extended Qualifying Offers by Hornets

The Hornets forwards officially become restricted free agents ahead of the NBA's free agency period, team announces.

The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team has extended qualifying offers to both Miles Bridges and Cody Martin, making them both restricted free agents.

As restricted free agents, Bridges and Martin will both be allowed to meet with other teams and field offers during free agency, but Charlotte will have the option to match any offers made to, and thus retain, the players. If either player opts to sign an offer sheet with another team, the Hornets will have two days to decide whether they would like to match the offers.

The young forwards can also opt to sign their one-year qualifying offers from Charlotte, or of course just opt to re-sign directly with the incumbent Hornets.

Bridges set career highs across the board last season, averaging 20.2/7.0/3.8 in 80 starts. Complimented by .491/.331/.802 shooting splits and a seemingly reserved spot on the nightly highlight reels, the budding star became a focal point for the energy and improvement the Hornets brought last season.

Martin set various career highs himself, averaging 7.7/4.0/2.5 with 1.2 steals per game. While Martin’s game centers around his stellar perimeter defense, his career high 38.4% on three pointers last season helped him jump his minutes per game up to over 26 per night. 

