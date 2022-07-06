Skip to main content

Cody Martin Deal in Charlotte is Official

Cody Martin officially returning to Charlotte, team announces Wednesday.

Cody Martin will officially be returning to the Charlotte Hornets on a 4-year/$32 million deal, GM Mitch Kupchak and the team announced on Wednesday.

Martin is returning after a season of setting various career highs, averaging 7.7/4.0/2.5 with 1.2 steals per game. While Martin’s game centers around his stellar perimeter defense, his career high 38.4% on three pointers last season helped him jump his minutes per game up to over 26 per night. Martin’s $8M/year contract make him the 27th highest paid small forward in the league.

Expect Martin to again play consistent minutes this coming season, as the Hornets have not made any notable changes at the forward position and could be without restricted free agent Miles Bridges given his current off the court issues.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Ian Black at @ian_black14

USATSI_18324391_168388579_lowres
News

Former Hornet Caleb Martin Signs Multi-Year Deal

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_18593508_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Owner Michael Jordan to Grace Cover of NBA 2K23 Video Game

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17954894_168388579_lowres
News

Mark Williams Shows Promise, Learning the NBA Game 'Quickly'

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 9.34.07 PM
News

Quick Hits: Early Impressions of Rookies, Role for Kai Jones, Balancing SL Minutes + More

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
USATSI_18040425_168388579_lowres
News

Is P.J. Washington in the Hornets' Future?

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
IMG_9922
News

WATCH: Coach Jordan Surenkamp Discusses Hornets Summer League Practice

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
IMG_9921
News

WATCH: Bryce McGowens Summer League Practice

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
IMG_9920
News

WATCH: Brady Manek Summer League Practice

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago