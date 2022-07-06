Cody Martin will officially be returning to the Charlotte Hornets on a 4-year/$32 million deal, GM Mitch Kupchak and the team announced on Wednesday.

Martin is returning after a season of setting various career highs, averaging 7.7/4.0/2.5 with 1.2 steals per game. While Martin’s game centers around his stellar perimeter defense, his career high 38.4% on three pointers last season helped him jump his minutes per game up to over 26 per night. Martin’s $8M/year contract make him the 27th highest paid small forward in the league.

Expect Martin to again play consistent minutes this coming season, as the Hornets have not made any notable changes at the forward position and could be without restricted free agent Miles Bridges given his current off the court issues.

