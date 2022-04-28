Skip to main content
Charlotte Hornets Specific Free Agent Rankings 2022

Charlotte Hornets Specific Free Agent Rankings 2022

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Free Agency class

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Free Agency class

Click (5) Below To See Position Specific Rankings

FA PG Rankings 22
FA Centre Rankings 22
FA PF Rankings 22
5
Gallery
5 Images

These Hornets Specific Free Agent rankings (Click Image Above) are the only resource of their kind and will be essential for Hornets fans throughout the 2022 off-season. No longer do you need to go to Spotrac or Hoopshype where the order is structured by existing salaries and unrealistic free agents like Bradley Beal are listed. We have everything you need in one place.

Our rankings are the only of their king ordered from top to bottom in preference to the Charlotte Hornets team needs. The rankings also offer a "Projected Salary" to help you understand the salary cap implications of any signings.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and James Plowright @British_Buzz

In This Article (1)

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

USATSI_17992174_168388579_lowres
News

Miles Bridges Robbed in Most Improved Player Voting

By Schuyler CallihanApr 27, 2022
USATSI_7629130_168388579_lowres
News

Three Names to Watch for in the Hornets' Head Coaching Search

By Schuyler CallihanApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18040443_168388579_lowres
News

Three Reasons Why Firing James Borrego Was the Wrong Decision

By Schuyler CallihanApr 23, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-04-22T144608.933
News

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak Comments on the Firing of James Borrego

By Schuyler CallihanApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17993297_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Hornets Fire Head Coach James Borrego

By Schuyler CallihanApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17135025_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Where Do the Hornets Go From Here?

By Schuyler CallihanApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17695537_168388579_lowres (1)
News

A Close Look at James Bouknight’s Rookie Campaign with Charlotte

By Israel OmondiApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18047770_168388579_lowres
News

Miles Bridges Comments on Upcoming Free Agency, Thoughts on Remaining in Charlotte

By Schuyler CallihanApr 18, 2022