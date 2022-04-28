Charlotte Hornets Specific Free Agent Rankings 2022

Click (5) Below To See Position Specific Rankings 5 Gallery 5 Images

These Hornets Specific Free Agent rankings (Click Image Above) are the only resource of their kind and will be essential for Hornets fans throughout the 2022 off-season. No longer do you need to go to Spotrac or Hoopshype where the order is structured by existing salaries and unrealistic free agents like Bradley Beal are listed. We have everything you need in one place.

Our rankings are the only of their king ordered from top to bottom in preference to the Charlotte Hornets team needs. The rankings also offer a "Projected Salary" to help you understand the salary cap implications of any signings.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and James Plowright @British_Buzz