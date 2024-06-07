Hornets Free Agency Profile: De'Anthony Melton (UFA)
Age: 26 Height: 6’2, Position: SG, Prev Annual Salary: $8 Million
Scouting Report
After somehow going undrafted in 2018 (I had him ranked 18th), Melton emerged as a versatile shooting guard who plays both sides of the floor.
Offensively, he’s been subpart attacking the rim but has developed into a good shooter making 38% of his threes over the past four seasons. Meanwhile, he has enough ball handling and passing acumen to play some point guard, averaging just under three assists per game. Defensively, he causes chaos, he’s one of the best shot blocking guards in the league as well as having a very high steal rate.
How 2023/24 Went…
Melton started the season well, averaging 27mpg 11 pts 4 reb 3 ast 0.4 blk 1.6 stl on 39% FG and 26% 3FG helping the Sixers to a 22-10 record. However, a back injury in late December interrupted his season. There was hope he could return for Philadelphia’s first round playoff series as he returned to practice, but he never made it onto the court.
Fit With the Charlotte Hornets - Starting Shooting Guard
The Charlotte Hornets need more playmaking, outside shooting and defensive hustle, three areas Melton excels in. For him to consider Charlotte over a contender, he would likely be sold on having a starting role next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Melton is a well-respected veteran who has played in multiple playoff series, his leadership presence would be a welcome addition. At the age of just 26, Melton projects to be in his prime during his next contract and might come at a slight discount after dealing with a back injury this past season.
Projected Salary - $10-13 Million Per Year (Mid-Level Exception)
The Hornets would likely have to use close to their full mid-level exception to lure Melton to the Charlotte. With several other teams have access to the same exception and with more competitive rosters, there will be plenty of competition for Melton.