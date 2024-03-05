Ailing Hornets Return Home to Take on the Magic

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT Curry (Ankle), Martin (Ankle) Ball (Ankle), Williams (Back)

QUESTIONABLE Richards (Foot)

Magic: QUESTIONABLE Fultz (Knee)

Game Preview

The injuries start coming and they don't stop coming (shoutout Smashmouth. All Star is a top five song of all-time). LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams have been on the shelf for weeks, and now Seth Curry and Caleb Martin will be joining them long-term with a pair of ankle sprains. Charlotte can not get out of the way of their own ankles.

The Orlando Magic ride into the Queen City tonight firmly in the playoff picture having won eight of their last ten. Second-year star Paolo Banchero has turned into a matchup nightmare for teams across the league and the short-handed Hornets will have their hands full with Banchero this evening.

Orlando's season-long defense is the fourth best in the league via net rating, but their offense is in the dregs at 23. Scoring has been a struggle for the Magic. However, something has clicked in this ten game heater that Orlando has been on. Their defense still ranks in the top ten in their last ten, but their offense has jumped up to the fourth best in the league. Charlotte's top five post All Star break defense has their work cut out for them this evening.

Key Match-up: Paolo Banchero vs. Miles Bridges

It's a best-on-best match-up at the power forward position this evening. Banchero is averaging 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists in Orlando's last ten games, close to his career averages against Charlotte (24/8/6). Bridges has oft carried a poor Charlotte offensive attack, but tonight he'll have to do it all on both ends of the floor if Charlotte is going to spring the upset over Orlando.

Projected Starting Fives