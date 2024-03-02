Brandon Miller-less Hornets Fall to 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Very few gave the Charlotte Hornets a chance with Brandon Miller (back) being a late scratch, but they provided the Philadelphia 76ers with a scare before ultimately falling, 121-114.

Miles Bridges recorded another double-double with 27 points and 11 boards - his fifth in the last six outings. Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Sixers with 33 but it was Tobias Harris who had the big fourth quarter, helping put Charlotte away.

Cody Martin left the game with 30 seconds remaining after coming down awkwardly on his ankle, defending a drive to the basket by Kyle Lowry. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power. Earlier in the fourth, Seth Curry hobbled off with an ankle injury of his own but did need some assistance.

Best of the Night: Hornets' bench

About a month ago, Charlotte's bench was hard to watch when on the floor. Tonight, they played extremely well and had a big part in keeping the Hornets neck and neck with the Sixers. Grant Williams, Dāvis Bertāns, Vasilije Micić, and Bryce McGowens combined for 42 points on 16/30 shooting.

Worst of the Night: Defensive rebounding

With Joel Embiid out, one would have thought the Hornets would have been a little more competitive on the glass. Miles Bridges was the only Hornets to reach 10+ boards while center Nick Richards logged just four on the night. Giving the Sixers second opportunities with 15 offensive rebounds had to be one of the few things that drove Steve Clifford crazy in this one.

Stat of the Night: 2,000 for MB

Miles Bridges needed four rebounds to reach 2,000 for his career and he flew past that mark tonight, grabbing 10.

Highlight of the Night:

