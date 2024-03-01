Bucks Sweep Season Series vs. Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - For the second time in three nights, the Milwaukee Bucks have defeated the Charlotte Hornets. Thursday night, the Hornets fell 112-99 dropping their first game played inside Spectrum Center since the All-Star break.

The Bucks were never able to truly run away from the Hornets, but they were in the driver's seat the entire way. Charlotte cut the deficit to ten in the final minute, but that was as close as they would get. With the win, the Bucks sweep the season series over the Hornets, winning by an average of 29.25 points per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an efficient night shooting the rock, draining 10/15 shots, resulting in 24 points.

Best of the Night: Brandon Miller

It was a rather quiet night for Miller and really, just about everyone in teal. He did lead the way with 21 while adding 7 rebounds. Grant Williams gets honorable mention for his production off the bench and not allowing Antetokounmpo to go off for 50.

Worst of the Night: Team defense

Over the last two games, the Hornets have allowed 234 points to the Milwaukee Bucks. Tonight, it was the three-ball that caused Charlotte trouble, connecting on 16-of-39 attempts. Milwaukee's ball movement was exceptional but to aid their consistency from beyond the arc, Charlotte was a tad slow on rotating.

Highlight of the Night:

Next up: Hornets at 76ers, Friday at 7 p.m. EST.