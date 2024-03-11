Charlotte Heads to Detroit in Battle of League's Worst

Injury Report

Hornets: Out - Bryce McGowens (Knee), LaMelo Ball (Ankle), Mark Williams (Back), Cody Martin (Ankle), Seth Curry (Ankle) Probable - Tre Mann (Groin)

Pistons: Probable - Quentin Grimes (Knee)

Game Preview

This one is for the sickos. If you combined the Pistons and Hornets current win total it still wouldn't equal an Eastern Conference playoff team. Charlotte (30th) and Detroit (28th) sport two of the league's bottom three net ratings. Both teams sit in the bottom three of defensive rating.

Detroit has defeated Charlotte in both of their previous meetings this season, meaning Charlotte has accounted for 20% of the Pistons wins in 2023-24. This is a significant game for the all-time history between Charlotte and Detroit. The Hornets lead the all-time series 64-63, and they'll look to keep the lead in the historical series with a win tonight.

Key Matchup

Hornets back court vs. Cade Cunningham

The former first overall pick has had a rocky start to his career. His talent has flashed at times, but injuries and inconsistent play by his teammates have stunted his growth. His current averages of 22.6 points and 7.5 assists are above his career totals, but he has struggled in his career against Charlotte.

Cunningham has averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in four career games against the Hornets. All four of those matchups have come with Steve Clifford in command of the Charlotte defense, and they've consistently shut down the Pistons lead ball handler. That trend will need to continue tonight if Charlotte wants to walk out of the Motor City with a win.

Unfortunately, the Hornets backcourt is in tatters. Ball, Martin, McGowens, Curry, and Mann all should have seen time on Cunningham tonight, but the primary defensive duties will likely come down to a combination of Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr., Leaky Black, and Vasilije Micic. Those three will need to strap in on the defensive end to slow down Cunningham.

Projected Starting Lineups