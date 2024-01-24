Hornets Face NBA's Ultimate Underdogs in First Game Without Terry Rozier

T-Ro already in Miami, while the Hornets take on the Pistons in Detroit.

INJURY REPORT:

HORNETS: Out: Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back) Questionable: Cody Martin (knee), Nick Richards (ankle)

PISTONS: Questionable: Cade Cunningham (knee), Monte Morris (thigh)

GAME PREVIEW:

It's been a whirlwind 72 hours for Charlotte Hornets fans. After Buzz City's narrow but exciting win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Tuesday was filled with the news of Hornets guard Terry Rozier's trade to the Miami Heat. Indeed, Rozier has already landed in Miami, and now the Hornets aim to log a win against the NBA's ultimate underdogs — currently the lowest-ranked team in the NBA — the Detroit Pistons.

The Hornets' win in Minneapolis was their 10th of the season (10-31), and they've won two of their last three games, which would seem to put them in a decent pisiton against the Pistons (4-39), who indeed are not only the worst team in the league but likely a historically bad roster for all time. Still, hopefully the Hornets don't get ahead of themselves and keep their head fully in the game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit tonight.

After all, the Hornets have now beat the Boston Celtics (it happened in November) and the T-Wolves this season, which are currently some of the best squads in the NBA. So LaMelo Ball and company should be okay against the Pistons, right? Tune in tonight to find out.

KEY MATCHUP: Miles Bridges vs Jalen Duren

Mark Williams' extended sabbatical for his back injury continues. Alas, Nick Richards is likely out tonight, meaning that Hornets head coach Steve Clifford will likely trout out a starting Charlotte lineup without a true center. Similar to what happened on Monday against the Timberwolves, this should put Miles Bridges at the five, likely pitting him against Jalen Duren. On Monday, that meant it was Miles on T-Wolves center Rudy Gobert to start the game.

The game will air at 7:00 PM EST on Bally Sports Southeast.

Hornets Pistons PG LaMelo Ball Cade Cunningham SG Brandon Miller Jaden Ivey SF JT Thor Bogdan Bogdanović PF P.J. Washington Kevin Knox II C Miles Bridges Jalen Duren

