Four Hornets Ruled Out for Road Matchup in Portland

Tonight's injury report for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets have officially ruled out Davis Bertans for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left knee hypertension. He was initially listed as doubtful. Also, Seth Curry was added to the injury report with hip soreness and has been ruled out as well. 

Bertans and Curry will join LaMelo Ball (ankle soreness) and Mark Williams (low back), who haven't played since January 26th and December 8th, respectively. 

The Hornets and Trail Blazers will tip things off at 9 p.m. EST.

