Hornets Look to Get Back on Track Against Trail Blazers

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT Mark Williams (back), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Seth Curry (hip soreness), Amari Bailey (G-League), Leaky Black (G-League), Nathan Mensah (G-League); GAME TIME DECISION Davis Bertans (knee)

Trail Blazers: OUT Scoot Henderson (thigh), Rayan Rupert (ankle), Moses Brown (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen), Robert Williams III (knee)

Game Preview

The Hornets (14-42) continue to game three of their four-game road trip on Sunday as they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (15-40). Charlotte looks to get back on track after having their four-game win streak snapped against the Warriors on Friday. Portland, on the other hand, is looking to snap a seven-game losing streak and win their first game in the month of February.

The Hornets are 4-2 since the trade deadline which saw them add the likes of Grant Williams, Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Seth Curry, and Davis Bertans. Even without LaMelo Ball in the lineup as he continues to heal his ankle injury, Charlotte has been infused with a grit and cohesiveness the team has not seen in some time.

The Trail Blazers are in the midst of a major bite from the injury bug. Amongst the missing players for tonight's game are 3/4 of Portland's top guards in Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, and third-overall pick Scoot Henderson. Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant lead the Blazers in wake of the absence of seven players on the roster.

Key Matchup: Tre Mann vs Anfernee Simons

Mann has been a breath of fresh air since joining the Hornets. He's averaging 12.8 pts/5.6 ast/6.2 reb/1.4 stl per game since joining the team, and does many of the little things that contribute to winning basketball that may not show up on the stat sheet as well.



Simons has become an extremely reliable scorer and facilitator for Portland in the post-Lillard era, averaging 22.9pts and 5.4 assists per game on the season with a wonderful 39.1% from 3-point range.



Where Mann comes in here is the fact that he's been an incredible defender. His 0.176 win shares is 11th-best as a starter in the entire NBA this season, disrupting opposing offenses better than nearly the entire league.

If Mann can continue is staunch defensive efforts tonight against Simons, the Trail Blazers will not have too many other places to look for consistent and proven scoring.



Predicted Starting Fives

Position Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers PG Tre Mann Anfernee Simons SG Cody Martin Kris Murray SF Brandon Miller Toumani Camara PF Miles Bridges Jerami Grant C Nick Richards Deandre Ayton

