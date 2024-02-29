Injury Report

Hornets: Out LaMelo Ball (Ankle), Mark Williams (Back)

Bucks: Out Khris Middleton (Ankle) Questionable Andre Jackson (Illness) Probable Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee) Marjon Beauchamp (Illness)

Game Preview

The post-trade deadline Hornets were entering rarified air. People (re: me) were beginning to have conversations about how they compare to the greatest teams of all time. Charlotte was reviving memories of the '86 Celtics, the '96 Bulls, and the '17 Warriors with their torrid two-way play.

Tuesday night's tilt in Milwaukee brought back memories of the 2011 Bobcats.

Charlotte is looking to bounce back from a performance that will live in infamy. A 16 point first quarter. A 26 point first half. 49 points on the board through three quarters.

Thankfully, it can't get worse than that. Charlotte has seen success against Milwaukee in the past, but the Bucks look to sweep the 2023-24 season series 4-0 with a win tonight.

The biggest question is on the offensive side of the floor. Where will the Hornets' offense come from? Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller have carried the load for the bulk of the season, but Milwaukee's wings shut the duo down last time out. Look for new additions Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, and Seth Curry early on in their time on the floor. If those three are knocking down threes like they were brought in to do, Charlotte may find success in knocking off the powerhouse Bucks. If not, look out.

Key Matchup

Tre Mann vs. Damian Lillard

Mann has been key to Charlotte's recent success. The 23-year-old guard has impressed in his two-way play and he'll have a tough matchup against the veteran Lillard tonight. In a past interview, Lillard called Tre Mann a guard to look out for in the future. He said that Mann has the archetype of a player who could break out when given a larger role on a new team. Tonight's the night young fella.

Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets Milwaukee Bucks Tre Mann Damian Lillard Cody Martin Malik Beasley Brandon Miller Jae Crowder Miles Bridges Giannis Antetekounmpo Nick Richards Brook Lopez

