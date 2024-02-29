Skip to main content
NBA Injury Expert Jeff Stotts on Mark William's Back Injury

Hornets Look to Rebound Against Bucks on Thursday

Charlotte returns home to take on Giannis and the Bucks.

In this story:

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Injury Report

Hornets: Out LaMelo Ball (Ankle), Mark Williams (Back)

Bucks: Out Khris Middleton (Ankle) Questionable Andre Jackson (Illness) Probable Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee) Marjon Beauchamp (Illness)

Game Preview

The post-trade deadline Hornets were entering rarified air. People (re: me) were beginning to have conversations about how they compare to the greatest teams of all time. Charlotte was reviving memories of the '86 Celtics, the '96 Bulls, and the '17 Warriors with their torrid two-way play. 

Tuesday night's tilt in Milwaukee brought back memories of the 2011 Bobcats.

Charlotte is looking to bounce back from a performance that will live in infamy. A 16 point first quarter. A 26 point first half. 49 points on the board through three quarters. 

Thankfully, it can't get worse than that. Charlotte has seen success against Milwaukee in the past, but the Bucks look to sweep the 2023-24 season series 4-0 with a win tonight. 

The biggest question is on the offensive side of the floor. Where will the Hornets' offense come from? Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller have carried the load for the bulk of the season, but Milwaukee's wings shut the duo down last time out. Look for new additions Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, and Seth Curry early on in their time on the floor. If those three are knocking down threes like they were brought in to do, Charlotte may find success in knocking off the powerhouse Bucks. If not, look out.

Key Matchup

Tre Mann vs. Damian Lillard

Mann has been key to Charlotte's recent success. The 23-year-old guard has impressed in his two-way play and he'll have a tough matchup against the veteran Lillard tonight. In a past interview, Lillard called Tre Mann a guard to look out for in the future. He said that Mann has the archetype of a player who could break out when given a larger role on a new team. Tonight's the night young fella.

Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte HornetsMilwaukee Bucks

Tre Mann

Damian Lillard

Cody Martin

Malik Beasley

Brandon Miller

Jae Crowder

Miles Bridges

Giannis Antetekounmpo

Nick Richards

Brook Lopez

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter: Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Matt Alquiza @malquiza8
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.