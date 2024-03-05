Hornets Recall Two from Swarm with Possibly Five on the Shelf vs. Magic

The Charlotte Hornets will have a new looking rotation tonight when they play host to the Orlando Magic. Cody Martin and Seth Curry are out with sprained ankles and will be out for at least the next two weeks. LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (back) are also out. Meanwhile, Nick Richards (R Plantar Fascia) is listed as questionable.

To help replenish the depth, the Hornets have recalled Nick Smith Jr. and Aleksej Pokusevski from G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

The Hornets and Magic will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST and can be streamed on the Bally Sports app.