LaMelo Ball & Mark Williams Remain Out vs. Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets will look to bounce back against the team they were pummeled by just two nights ago, the Milwaukee Bucks, at home - the first game at Spectrum Center in two weeks.

Unfortunately, the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (back) will continue as they have been ruled out for tonight's game. Ball seems to have made some progress, participating in some pregame shoot-around by himself a couple of hours before tip. However, a return to the floor is not imminent.

Williams has been out of the lineup since early December and is scheduled to have another check up in a couple of weeks.

The Hornets and Bucks will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST.

