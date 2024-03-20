Magic Take Care of Hornets, 112-92

ORLANDO, FL - The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Orlando Magic for the third time in as many games against their division opponent this season, dropping this one 112-92.

It was a tale of two halves as the Hornets were simply outmatched in the first 24 minutes of action, largely due in part to horrid offense. The bugs put up a grand total of 32 points and found themselves trailing at the break by 35.

They completely turned things around in the second half, outscoring the Magic 60-45. But as well as they played in the third and fourth quarters, the Hornets were never able to actually climb back within striking distance and really just made the score look more respectable, more than anything.

Best of the Night: Brandon Miller

The rookie had the best all-around night for the Hornets, leading the way with 21 points and seven rebounds. It wasn't his most efficient outing, shooting just 7/20 from the floor, but he did connect on 4-of-9 shots from deep.

Worst of the Night: Aleksej Pokuševski

Although his presence on the floor had little to do with the actual outcome of the game, Poku had a pretty rough night. He went 1/5 from the field (0/1 3FG) and turned it over three times. It's going to take him a little while to get comfortable playing with this group, but tonight is certainly one he'd like to flush as soon as possible.

Highlight of the Night:

Next up: Hornets at Hawks, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.