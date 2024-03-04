Micic Turnover On Final Possession Leads to 111-106 loss to Toronto

A beat up Charlotte Hornets team were narrowly beaten out by the Toronto Raptors

Toronto, CA - The remnants of the healthy Charlotte Hornets roster made the long trip north, Miles Bridges actually made it past boarder control this time. The Hornets started an undersized "Rostergami" unit of Micic/Mann/Miller/Bridges/Williams.

Charlotte moved the ball well early, with Brandon Miller finishing the half with a team high 11 points 6 rebounds 2 assists. Unfortunately, Toronto's 16 first half fast break points led to a 4 point lead at the break. A Hornets lineup that had never played together before were gutsy, brave, committed, choose whichever term you like.

Charlotte were tied at 60-60 in the 3rd quarter before a barrage of offensive rebounds and porous transition defense broke open a 10 point lead. Late in the 4th Charlotte went on a 20-7 run to claw themselves back into the game, on the final possession where they needed a three to tie Gary Trent Jr ripped the ball from Micic to ice the game.

Best of the Night: Brandon Miller 26 Points 10 Rebounds 3 Assists FG 50%

It's nights like this you forget Miller is a rookie. It's so clear he is Charlotte's most skilled and poised player, despite dealing with defenses focusing on taking him out the game. Miller finished with an efficient double double, stepping up as a rebounder with Charlotte short (Literally) in the front court. The only black mark on Miller's night is when he passed up the potential go-ahead shot late in the 4th only for Bridges to take a more difficult shot.

Worst of the Night: Charlotte's Micic/Mann Backcourt

Shooting a combined 8-21 from the field, Charlotte's backcourt looked outmatched by Quickley/Trent Jr (Combined 28 points). Micic and Mann failed to grab the opportunity of a bigger role on a night where Miller and Bridges needed someone else to step up. Mann was benched in favor of Bertans to close the game, Bertans scored 14 points.

Stat of the Night: Davis Bertans 44% from 3

Davis Bertans spearheaded Charlotte's late surge back into this one. Not only was his three point shooting an offensive pressure release, but Bertans even had a dunk in transition, two blocks and a steal!

Highlight of the Night: Brandon Miller Circus Shot To Beat The Clock

Next up: Magic @ Hornets Tuesday 5th March