Miller Looks to Continue Hot Streak as Hornets Host Pacers

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT Mark Williams (Back), Gordon Hayward (Calf), LaMelo Ball (Ankle); QUESTIONABLE Frank Ntilikina (Hip)

Pacers: QUESTIONABLE Bennedict Mathurin (Toe), Tyrese Haliburton (Hamstring), Jalen Smith (Back), Myles Turner (Ankle)

Game Preview

The Hornets (10-37) are at home on Sunday evening as they host the Indiana Pacers (27-23). This will be the third meeting between the teams this season, with the Hornets sneaking out a 125-124 in November, and then Indiana retaliating with a 144-113 blowout win in December.

With LaMelo Ball heading back back on the shelf while nursing his ankle, and Mark Williams and Gordon Hayward continuing to heal from their own injuries, the Hornets find themselves in the midst of a six-game losing streak heading into Sunday night's matchup.

The Pacers have found a good bit more success so far in the season, finding themselves sitting as the current sixth seed in the Eastern Conference as the trade deadline nears.

The team traded for all-star forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in January as they continue to position themselves for the playoff push. In spite of that, Indiana has dropped three games in a row after close matchups against Boston, New York, and Sacramento.

Key Matchup: Brandon Miller vs Benedict Mathurin

Both of the young wings have really come on of late. As two of the most promising players at their position in the league, this could be a matchup we become accustomed to seeing for a long time when these two teams meet.

Miller has scored at least twenty points in three-straight matchups, including a 28pts/4reb/4ast/3stl/2blk game on Friday against the Thunder where he also went 5-8 from 3-pt range. In spite of the heavy pressure he is seeing with starters Ball, Hayward, and Williams injured, the second-overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft is rising to the occasion.



Mathurin has been strong in his own right over the last few games, including a similarly impressive Friday night performance against the Kings where he dropped 31pts/5reb/4ast/2stl. The Pacers lead the league in both points per game and offensive rating, and Mathurin slotting in so well next to fellow guard Tyrese Haliburton is a big reason why.

Predicted Starting Fives

Position Charlotte Hornets Indiana Pacers PG Cody Martin T.J. McConnell SG Brandon Miller Bennedict Mathurin SF Bryce McGowens Aaron Nesmith PF Miles Bridges Pascal Siakam C Nick Richards Isaiah Jackson

