Score Predictions for Hornets at Bucks

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 110, Bucks 103.

Something weird is happening with the Hornets. Since the trade deadline they are 5-1 and are the best defensive team in the league...after being the worst all season. All of this without two key starters in LaMelo Ball (who I thought they would shut down for the season....and Mark Williams (who I'm REALLY starting to worry about). Add on the Bucks with Doc Rivers aren't playing well and I like the Hornets chances for a win.

Prediction record: 8-11.

Drew Cook: Bucks 112, Hornets 102.

Charlotte has been on the upswing here recently, but Milwaukee simply needs this game more. If the Bucks are serious about contending for the two spot in the Eastern Conference, they’ll have to pick up a win against a 15-42 Hornets team at home. Charlotte’s performance as of late has been encouraging, but don’t expect them to beat the duo of Lillard and Giannis. Just be weary of such a large spread, as Milwaukee has been terrible against big numbers this season!

Prediction record: 1-0.

Atticus Ferguson: Bucks 114, Hornets 104.

I've been toying with the idea of predicting the Hornets taking both games this week against Milwaukee, but ultimately can't bring myself to do it. While the Bucks have been a bit of a tire fire as of late, and the new addition of Doc Rivers is yet to present itself as a solution to all that ails them, the Hornets recent offensive outputs make me skeptical that they'll be able to outscore a Milwaukee squad lead by Giannis and Dame Lilliard. The Hornets need a bit more offensive firepower than they've had as of late, and absent an addition of LaMelo Ball, who's again listed as out for tonight's contest, I'm not confident they find that this evening.

Prediction record: 25-4.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on X:



Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.