Score Predictions for Hornets at Pistons

James Plowright: Pistons 113, Hornets 105.

A beat-up Hornets team pulled out an unexpected win against the Nets, but with injuries continuing to pile on I think it's unlikely they maintain their momentum. Detroit has been playing better in recent weeks being competitive in most of their games and beating the Bulls and Nets. Deadline signing Fontecchio has played well since being traded from Utah and Cade Cunningham has improved his play. Keep an eye out for Jalen Duren who was ejected following a shoving match with former Hornet PJ Washington on Friday.

Prediction record: 25-9.

Ian Black: Pistons 111 Hornets 108.

Charlotte is beat up with injuries, so much so that the 10-53 Pistons are favored tonight. There is room to play here for Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges, but keeping up with a healthier and improving Pistons team is going to be tough.

Prediction record: 14-2.

Drew Cook: Pistons 116, Hornets 102.

Neither team is in the best of form heading into tonight, but the Pistons have scored 118 or more in each of their last three outings. The Hornets haven’t seen that many points since Valentine’s Day. For one of the very few times this season, Detroit is the favorite, and rightfully so. Expect the Pistons to continue their offensive momentum as they improve to 3-0 in the series.

Prediction record: 2-0.