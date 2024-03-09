Skip to main content
Score Predictions for Hornets vs. Nets

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Brooklyn.

Schuyler Callihan: Nets 108, Hornets 104.

The Hornets are coming off their most embarrassing loss of the year and are on the back end of a back-to-back. They have all the excuses in the world to not be up for this one, but I think they'll bounce back with a solid effort tonight. However, not enough firepower to walk out with the win.

Prediction record: 21-8.

Albert Bottcher: Nets 114, Hornets 109.

Although the Nets haven't been great recently, they have come out on top in most of their must-win games. Brooklyn also still has a realistic shot at a play-in spot and therefore something to play for. With Steve Clifford missing several important rotation pieces, this one seems just out of reach for the hosts.

Prediction record: 3-1.

Atticus Ferguson: Nets 117, Hornets 93.

The Hornets will once again be down Tre Mann and Bryce McGowens is listed as questionable with knee swelling. With the way the injury bug works for the Hornets, I’m operating under the assumption that this means McGowens won’t play. Charlotte is simply too short handed for me to expect them to beat anyone currently, and there’s a real lack of scoring options outside of Brandon Miller. I don’t expect this one to be overly competitive.

Prediction record: 27-4.
