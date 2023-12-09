What Steve Clifford Said Following the Win Over Toronto

Overcoming Toronto's late run

“To me, that was the most impressive thing. They had momentum and I think Brandon (Miller) hit a 3, then we got an offensive rebound from Nick Richards, kick out for Terry’s (Rozier) 3, and after that we were good and played well. Good composure, made a lot of big plays. They’re hard to play against. That’s their game – they’re long, they’re quick, they’ve got a bunch of really good individual defenders and they create turnovers.”

Finding a way to win

“It wasn’t like we were up that much going into the fourth. That game really started to turn at the end of the second quarter. That’s when they picked up their intensity, and the whole third quarter of the game was like eight, 10, 12, so a 10-point lead in this league is not a big deal.”

Three-point shooting

“I think the last five or six games our shot profile has gotten a lot better. Early in the year, we were scoring a ton in the paint, but we weren’t making many 3s nor were we shooting that many. Now we’re getting a better balance. Coming into the game, I think they were first in paint touches per game in the league and we were second, which is an important part of offense. It’s obviously your efficiency, how many kick out 3s you’re getting, which we’ve been doing a good job with.”

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on X:

Facebook - All Hornets

X - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.