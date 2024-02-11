What Steve Clifford Said Following Win Over Memphis

What led to the win

“Balanced play. Our second half defense wasn’t as good as the first half, but our offense was good the whole game. A bunch of guys played well. We got great bench play, but the ball movement, the unselfishness, the inside-out play, it’s good NBA basketball.”

Vasilije Micic's debut

“His awareness, all the stuff that you can’t teach. He knows where everybody is on the floor. Obviously he’s a terrific passer, pick-and-roll player. He’s also got size – he’s big. Some of those passes, maybe other guys can see but don’t have the ability to make the play. Again, a bunch of guys played well, but those four guys off the bench were terrific.”

The new roster

“The thing is, we haven’t even practiced but you saw the ball movement. The two things you want in this league, one, you want smart, high IQ guys – I think we added a bunch of those – and then also I think there’s very much a veteran presence that they’re going to bring to our locker room. Those guys – obviously Seth (Curry), Grant (Williams) has played in the finals and played deep into the playoffs other times, Vasa had a huge career in Europe and DB (Davis Bertans) is a veteran player. The biggest run of the game was really in that third quarter, which (Bertans) was a part of. I think that we have veterans who, again, have good IQ. There’s certainly a lot to like. You just watch the film and try to build on it.”

