Skip to main content

PODCAST: Free Agency Outlook with Matt Sponhour

A new episode has been released.

Free agency is under 5 days away, James is joined by podcaster, NBA tik-tok star, and passionate Hornets follower Matt Sponhour to preview which avenues Charlotte might take.

- Steve Clifford thoughts

- Should Charlotte Re-Sign Miles Bridges + Cody Martin?

- Will Montrezl Harrell + Isaiah Thomas be back?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

- Intriguing names to target in Free AgencyYou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

steve_clifford_one
News

What do Former Hornets Staff Think of Re-Hiring Steve Clifford?

By James Plowright35 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-06-26T090309.870
News

Hot Clicks: Gobert Trade Talks, Draft Night Trade, 1 on 1 with Bryce McGowens + More

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17226366_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Exclusive Interview with Hornets Draft Pick Bryce McGowens

By Schuyler Callihan15 hours ago
8115ecf0e11f7392e536c82ee836e1e3.jfif
NBA Draft 2022

Making Sense of the Hornets' Draft Night Trade

By Eric Barnes22 hours ago
USATSI_13993585_168388579_lowres
Podcasts

Hornets & Heartbreak: Steve Clifford Hired...Again

By Schuyler CallihanJun 24, 2022
USATSI_14005696_168388579_lowres
News

Reactions to Steve Clifford's Return to Charlotte

By Schuyler CallihanJun 24, 2022
USATSI_14149262_168388579_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Steve Clifford Agrees to Return as Head Coach of Hornets

By Schuyler CallihanJun 24, 2022
FWBQbTmWAAEj19A
News

The Hornets Got Their Center in Mark Williams

By Israel OmondiJun 24, 2022