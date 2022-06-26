PODCAST: Free Agency Outlook with Matt Sponhour
A new episode has been released.
Free agency is under 5 days away, James is joined by podcaster, NBA tik-tok star, and passionate Hornets follower Matt Sponhour to preview which avenues Charlotte might take.
- Steve Clifford thoughts
- Should Charlotte Re-Sign Miles Bridges + Cody Martin?
- Will Montrezl Harrell + Isaiah Thomas be back?
- Intriguing names to target in Free Agency
