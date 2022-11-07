10 takeaways from the Hornets first 10 games

The Hornets have a record of 3-7 after 10 games this season. They have been plagued with multiple injuries including to their star LaMelo Ball, who has yet to make his season debut. Despite all of the injuries, there's several takeaways to look at from the Hornets this season. Let's take a look at them.

#1- The Hornets need to get their guys healthy: This is a very obvious takeaway from the Hornets so far. They lack LaMelo's playmaking and shotmaking, along with his ability to read the defense and push the pace. Generally, the offense flows much better when LaMelo Ball is on the court. The Hornets have also missed the presence of Cody Martin, who is a top defender on the Hornets and key bench piece. The Hornets have also had injuries to key players in Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, who are very important to the Hornets offense. Without them the offense lacks ball handlers and scorers. Thankfully the Hornets are starting to get some of their guys back as Terry Rozier returned Saturday against the Pelicans and Ball/Martin are days away from returning.

#2- Plumlee has been solid, but he should not be closing games for the Hornets: Plumlee has had some real solid performances this season, but he's cost the team down the stretch a couple of times in just the first ten games. It was evident in the loss last week against Sacramento, when he turned the ball over in the last minute of the game and he was attacked multiple times defensively. As well against Brooklyn the team should have went small ball with PJ at the 5 or kept Richards in because the Nets went small. It ultimately costed the Hornets the game. Plumlee hasn't been bad, but the Hornets should look elsewhere in crunch time, especially when the opponent uses small-ball lineups.

#3- JT Thor might need another year in Greensboro: JT Thor has played in 9 of the 10 games this season for the Hornets and truly hasn't shown much. Thor is averaging just 3.1 points per game on 33.3% shooting from the field and 23.5% from three. Thor could really benefit from another year in Greensboro as he's just 20 years old and has potential to be a really good future piece for Charlotte. The Hornets should try and plug in Kai Jones over Thor in the next couple of games.

#4- James Bouknight's shot selection is very questionable: James Bouknight has gotten a much more prominent role on the team this season. Mostly due to the faith that Clifford has in him and the injury to Cody Martin. However, in the minutes he has received this season he has tended to force a lot of shots. It was very clear in the game against Brooklyn this past Saturday, as he shot 1-9 from the field and had 5 turnovers. Bouknight is still a very young player and certainly has promise, but he's got to take better shots if he wants to stay in the rotation when everyone is healthy.

#5- Nick Richards is much more improved, but he still has glaring flaws in his game: Richards is off to a really great start for the Hornets this season and has opened the eyes to many fans. Richards is averaging over 10 points a game and 6 rebounds in just 19.7 minutes per game. He has 100% improved, but he still needs improvement in several areas. Richards has struggled on the defensive ends at times this season. Whether it is defensive rebounding or defending in the paint he just has to improve upon it. Another area where Richards has more noticeably struggled is setting screens. Richards has got to get better at setting legal screens, which is very important for a big man in the NBA.

#6- Gordon Hayward can't keep disappearing in crunch time: Hayward is out currently with a shoulder issue, but in the games he has played in so far, he disappeared in the clutch. The Hornets can't have someone getting paid the money of Hayward being non-existent in the fourth quarter. Hayward has averaged just 2.3 points per game in the fourth quarter this season, while shooting just 35.7% from the field. When Hayward eventually comes back, he needs to step it up in quarter four.

#7- Kelly Oubre Jr has been one of the Hornets most consistent players: Kelly Oubre has been terrific for the Hornets this season. He has scored over 15 points per game in 8 of the 10 contests. Last year Oubre struggled with being consistent, but so far he's done a much better job of that. Oubre is averaging 17.4 points per game on 41.7% shooting from the field. He has also expanded his game, as he's played more inside out, instead of forcing three-pointers.

#8- PJ Washington is a lot more aggressive than he was in his first three seasons: Although PJ Washington's shooting percentage from the field are much lower than his first three seasons, it's very encouraging for the Hornets to have an aggressive PJ Washington. PJ is averaging over 15 points per game, while also shooting a career most 13.6 shots per game. PJ has stepped away from just shooting three-pointers as he has attacked the paint more consistently each night. PJ has had 2 games already this season with over 28 points per game. Last year he didn't have a single game with more than 28 points.

#9- Jalen McDaniels has been one of the more impactful players for the Hornets: McDaniels has been one of the Hornets players that has stepped up this season. McDaniels is in a slump currently (0-12 3PT last 3 games), but his length has provided really positive things for the Hornets defensively. McDaniels shot over 60% from three in the month of October (7 games). It's a big plus that McDaniels has expanded his game offensively, which has made him more playable than he was in his first three seasons. McDaniels has not stepped away from the big moments this season, as he's hit very important shots in a couple of games this year. Even when fully healthy, McDaniels will still get valuable rotation minutes off the bench.

#10- Dennis Smith Jr was one of the most underrated pickups this off-season in the league: Dennis Smith Jr has been one of the coolest stories in the NBA so far. He was out of the league last year after being cut by Portland and now he's having a great season for the Hornets in his hometown. Smith has been one of the best defenders on not just the Hornets, but in the league. He's averaging over 2 steals a game and even that stat truly doesn't show the impact he's had defensively. He's also had to step into a role of being the starter, due to injuries to the Hornets starting backcourt. In that role he's been everything the Hornets could've asked for and more. He averaged double-digits in points per game and over 6 assists. Smith also had clutch performances in the Knicks' and Warriors' games hitting clutch shots and playing phenomenal defense.

