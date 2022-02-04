2022 NBA All-Star Reserves Revealed

Thursday evening, the NBA announced the reserves for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20th. One week from now, the two captains, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, will select their roster through a draft.

Below is a look at the full All-Star game participants.

Eastern Conference starters

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Eastern Conference reserves

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Zach Lavine (Chicago Bulls)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Western Conference starters

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Western Conference reserves

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

NOTE: Draymond Green will not play in ASG. Commissioner Adam Silver will choose his replacement

