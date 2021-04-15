And another one: More injury woes plague Charlotte Hornets

Devonte' Graham is the most recent addition to the laundry list of players out for Friday's game in Brooklyn

At this point it's almost easier to list who's not able to suit up for the Charlotte Hornets. It's that bad.

Devonte' Graham is the latest to be bitten by the dreaded injury bug plaguing the Hornets seemingly all season. A left quad contusion is going to sideline him for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Graham had 15 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 103-90 loss to Cleveland and couldn't completely get his shot going, making 5 of 13 beyond the 3-point arc and misfiring on his other three attempts from the floor.

The Hornets, who welcomed Terry Rozier back on Wednesday after he sat out Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles nursing left knee tendinitis, could be really thin at guard because Graham isn't the only one hurting. Brad Wanamaker is questionable with a right ankle sprain. Rookie Nate Darling is out with a sprained right ankle.

PJ Washington (sprained right ankle) is doubtful and appears likely to miss his third straight game after rolling his ankle awkwardly against Atlanta on Sunday.

Having so many players banged up is taking a serious toll on the Hornets. They've lost three in a row and are holding onto a slim one-game lead for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

"It’s just never easy when you’re dealing with a lot of injuries at a crucial time like this where every win matters, and you’re still trying to get ready for the playoffs and stuff like this," Rozier said following their loss to the Cavaliers. "It’s just tough we’ve got guys down, but it means no excuses. These are just the cards we were dealt and we’ve got to turn it around and find things within ourselves to get us going. Nobody else is going to do it for us."