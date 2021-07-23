Arkansas' Moses Moody believes he is 'an ideal candidate' for Charlotte Hornets' position-less approach, would fit in well alongside LaMelo and rest of core

Moses Moody couldn't let the opportunity slip by, pretty much echoing what more than a few have uttered upon getting a good gander at some Charlotte Hornets' garb.

"I really like the colors," the Arkansas product joked after Thursday's pre-draft workout, grabbing the grey Hornets' practice jersey he was wearing.

Moody was answering a question regarding what would he consider the most attractive thing about playing for the Hornets and showing he has a sense of humor to go along with the potential oozing out of his 6-6, 205-pound frame.

"Nah," Moody continued. "It's just a really young core and I feel like I can get in early here and really help, and just be around a really good team. Obviously with Melo at the point guard he's going to find (guys) and help the team function. And with a young core like that, I feel like I can develop and help grow with the team almost. As I grow, the team grows since we are so young."

A potential lottery pick who could be off the board when the Hornets are on the clock at No. 11 in next Thursday's draft, Moody also believes he's a perfect match for Charlotte's philosophical approaches on both sides of the ball. Versatility is a big thing in coach James Borrego's system and the 19-year-old is confident he can play the part.

"I feel like I'm an ideal candidate for that position-less style of basketball," he said. "I can guard one through four and in this game one through five. And I can do the same thing on offense basically. I feel like I'm ideal."

Moody averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 32 games during his lone season with the Razorbacks, connecting on 35.8 percent beyond the arc. His shooting could certainly benefit the Hornets and the possibility of Moody pairing with LaMelo Ball is intriguing. He seemed impressed with Ball's ability.

"He makes his teammates better," Moody said. "He makes everybody look better around him and doing that he makes himself look good. He's moves the ball, he can play with the ball, he can score, he can knock down shots. So he's really a point guard that can really do a lot of different things."