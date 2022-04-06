Borrego Explains Not Playing Montrezl Harrell vs Heat

For the first time since arriving in Charlotte, Harrell failed to see the floor.

It took me about until the midway point of the second quarter to realize that Hornets big man Montrezl Harrell had not checked into the game. As we got deeper into the game, it became apparent that Harrell would not see the floor.

Considering the Hornets are jostling for playoff position, I would have thought that playing Harrell would be a no-brainer. Even when the game was well in Miami's hands at the end, head coach James Borrego inserted Nick Richards instead of Harrell. In his postgame press conference following the 144-115 loss, Borrego gave an explanation on the situation.

"It was just a rotation that we went to tonight. We played smaller against their group, so whether we stay with this rotation, I'll figure that out moving forward but that's where we went tonight. We can trim a little bit or we can add. I think the Gordon thing was a factor and that happened late today, so that threw us off a little bit but we have a few days figure that out."

The Hornets will be back inside Spectrum Center on Thursday to face the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.