Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets Game Preview
INJURY REPORT:
HORNETS - DOUBTFUL: Gordon Hayward (Hamstring), OUT: Kelly Oubre
CELTICS - PROBABLE: Derrick White (L Neck Strain) OUT: Jaylen Brown (Groin), Danilo Gallinari (Knee)
GAME PREVIEW:
Charlotte play Boston for a second time in as many dives with an early tip to commemorate Martin Luther King day. The lineups for both teams are expected to be the same with Derrick White listed as "Probable" after leaving Saturday's game with a neck strain. The Hornets played well in the first half behind some fantastic offense with PJ Washington, Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball firing on all cylinders, only to lose steam in the second half. A hot Jayson Tatum, some poor shot selection and slow transition defense helped fuel Boston's second half run, outscoring the Hornets 17-5 in fastbreak points.
For Charlotte to score efficiently against Boston, they need to be able to get out and run, especially with Boston starting both Al Horford and Robert Williams together which should hinder their transition defense.
Key Matchup: Jayson Tatum vs Jalen McDaniels
Tatum caught fire in the second half on Saturday, finishing with 33pts 9reb 6ast, his shooting percentages didn't look great but that was after a very difficult start to the game. Hornets' forward Jalen McDaniels has the task of trying to slow down the MVP contender while also forcing him to work on the defensive end too. McDaniels did force Tatum into some tough shots at times, but finished with 0 rebounds, steals or blocks on Saturday and was unusually quiet as a disruptor.
The Celtics are relying heavily on Tatum with Brown out, if McDaniels can help limit Tatum's efficiency Charlotte have a chance to pull off the upset.
|Boston Celtics
|Charlotte Hornets
PG
Marcus Smart
LaMelo Ball
SG
Derrick White
Terry Rozier
SF
Jayson Tatum
Jalen McDaniels
PF
Al Horford
PJ Washington
C
Robert Williams
Mason Plumlee
