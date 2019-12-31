Hornet Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens has praise for Charlotte Hornets

Mitchell Northam

CHARLOTTE -- The Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets are meeting for the third time this season on Tuesday inside the Spectrum Center, and if there's one opposing NBA head coach who has watched the Hornets the most, it might be Brad Stevens.

Ahead of the Tuesday afternoon clash, the Celtics head coach had high praise for the Hornets and seemed to elude to them being one of his go-to picks on League Pass.

"I think they're really skilled and really well-coached. I've watched them a lot. I enjoy watching them play," Stevens said. "I also really like their staff and I just think they do a great job with this team."

Stevens added that one of the reasons he watches the Hornets so much is because of his interest in Terry Rozier, who played for Stevens in Boston for the first four years of his career. For the Hornets, Rozier is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per-game this season. He's seventh in the league in minutes played and 14th in three-pointers made.

The Hornets are 0-2 against the Celtics this season and Tuesday will be the final time that they play against each other in the regular season. Though it's possible they could face off in the playoffs, with the Celtics aiming for a top seed and the Hornets within striking distance of the eighth seed.

"They have a lot of good young talent. They play hard. They play the right way," Stevens said. "Now that (P.J.) Washington's back, it's just another versatile scorer to add to the mix, and they've given us fits, especially at the five. In these games, we've got to be really good handling the role, handling the rebounding, making sure we're better against (Bismack) Biyombo, (Cody) Zeller and then hopefully getting to the shooters as well as we can."

In their first two meetings against the Celtics, Biyombo and Zeller combined for 37 points and 15 rebounds.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Terry Rozier fined $25K for throwing ball in stands vs. Thunder

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets guard was fined $25,000 for an incident that occurred during the Hornets' 104-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Photo gallery: Hornets fall to Jazz, 114-107

Mitchell Northam

The Hornets lost to the Jazz on Saturday in Charlotte despite 29 points from Terry Rozier. All photos by Mitchell Northam at Hornet Maven, Sports Illustrated.

Video: Terry Rozier on Hornets loss to Jazz

Mitchell Northam

Rozier scored 29 points on Saturday at the Spectrum Center, but the Charlotte Hornets still lost to the Utah Jazz.

Video: Devonte' Graham on Hornets loss to Jazz

Mitchell Northam

Devonte Graham talks to reporters after the Charlotte Hornets loss to the Utah Jazz on Dec. 21, 2019. He scored 22 points.

Video: James Borrego on defensive impact on the Hornets' rotation

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talks about his emphasis on defense when making rotation decisions on Dec. 21, 2019.

Video: Borrego talks Hornets first half vs. Jazz, upcoming game vs. Celtics

Mitchell Northam

Hornets head coach James Borrego talks about his team’s first half effort and facing the Celtics tomorrow night after a loss to the Utah Jazz on Dec. 21, 2019.

Video: James Borrego on Hornets loss to Utah Jazz

Mitchell Northam

Despite 29 points from Terry Rozier, the Charlotte Hornets lost at home to the Utah Jazz on Saturday at the Spectrum Center, 114-107.

Pregame notes: Hornets set to host Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to bounce back Saturday at home against the Utah Jazz.

Video: James Borrego on the Hornets win over the Kings

Mitchell Northam

With a 110-102 victory over the Kings on Tuesday, the Hornets have now won four of their last five games.

Video: Malik Monk on the Hornets win over the Sacramento Kings

Mitchell Northam

Malik Monk scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds Tuesday in a win over the Sacramento Kings.