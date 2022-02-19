Capital City Defeats Greensboro Swarm, 106-85

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Greensboro Swarm (6-9) fell to the Capital City Go-Go (10-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, took down the Greensboro Swarm (6-9), 106-85, as both teams enter the All-Star Break.

Capital City cruised down the stretch, up by as many as 20 points in the 3rd quarter. Capital City improved to 10-6 in the regular season and took the season series from Greensboro 2-1.

Greensboro was led by Cameron McGriff’s 20 points. D.J. Carton (12 points), Arnoldas Kulboka (11 points), and Ikenna Ndugba (10 points) provided the scoring for the Swarm.

The Swarm head into the all star break this weekend. Greensboro will host Raptors 905 on Feb. 23.