Charlotte Defeats Houston 122-117

The Hornets beat the Rockets in the battle of the bottom of the standings.

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Houston Rockets this evening 122-117 in the Wembanyama Bowl. Houston has been a house of horrors for the entire existence of professional basketball in Charlotte. The Hornets/Bobcats are 5-27 all-time on the road in Houston.

LaMelo Ball and Rockets guard Jalen Green came out firing and trading buckets in the first quarter. Defense was at a minimum for both teams as both offenses came out hot. Rookies Bryce McGowens and Mark Williams saw early action for the second game in a row and provided a spark at the end of the quarter giving Charlotte a 36-31 lead.

The young duo scored the last seven points of the first period, including two rim-rattling dunks from Mark Williams. Williams and Nick Richards continue to see-saw as the second team center behind Mason Plumlee, and tonight was Williams' night.

The Rockets' offense flowed into the second quarter while the Hornets' production dried up. Ball's explosive first quarter was followed up by one of the worst offensive quarters of his career. The third-year guard scored two points on 0-8 from the field with two turnovers. Charlotte ended the quarter with a total of 17 points scored, their second-lowest total in a second quarter all season.

Mark Williams was again a bright spot in the second quarter, tallying seven points and four rebounds in eight minutes of action.

Halftime rolled around and Charlotte was faced with a 60-53 deficit.

The third quarter started and Terry Rozier was hit with a technical foul before the ball was even inbounded.

Charlotte and Houston battled back and forth until disaster struck for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle, again. Ball had to be helped to the locker room after limping off the court to the visitor's bench. Charlotte battled back in the third quarter behind a revitalized Terry Rozier and faced a one-point deficit heading into winning time.

The fourth quarter was again the Bryce McGowens and Mark Williams show. The rookie duo lit up the scoreboard and the highlight reel with a series of dunks and dimes shared between the two.

McGowens and Williams started the quarter alongside Dennis Smith Jr., PJ Washington, and Jalen McDaniels, and that fivesome turned a one-point deficit into a three-point lead. Rozier replaced Smith Jr., and the Hornets stretched the lead to 105-93 before the Rockets called a timeout to stop the bleeding. Williams left the court with a career-high five blocks.

Houston fought until the end. Jalen Green and Eric Bledsoe nailed multiple threes in the closing minute to keep Houston close. Green was the star for Houston scoring 40 points for only the second time in his young career.

Smith Jr. and Plumlee iced the game on offense with clutch free throws down the stretch. The Hornets combined their offensive output with enough stops to leave with only their sixth win in Houston in franchise history.

It was the Hornets' first win in almost two weeks, snapping a five-game losing streak. Charlotte (12-34) will take on the Hawks in Atlanta on Saturday.

