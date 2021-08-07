Charlotte Hornets acquire Wes Iwundu, Tyler Harvey and cash considerations for Devonte' Graham in three-team deal

Devonte' Graham's stint with the Charlotte Hornets is officially over.

The Hornets acquired Wes Iwundu, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick and cash considerations from New Orleans and the draft rights to Tyler Harvey from Memphis in exchange for sending Graham to the Pelicans as a part of an expanded three-team trade.

Graham's sign-and-trade was folded into the deal in which New Orleans acquired Jonas Valuncianas, and the draft rights to Trey Murphy and Brandon Boston. Memphis picked up Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, the draft rights to Ziaire Williams, the draft rights to Jared Butler and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from New Orleans.

In regards to the lottery-protected pick the Hornets received from New Orleans, per sources, if the Pelicans are among the 14 teams participating in next year's draft lottery then the Hornets will get their 2022 second-round pick instead -- which could be a valuable selection near the top of the round. In addition, Charlotte also would receive a 2024 second-round selection from New Orleans.

Iwundu is a four-year veteran who's averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. He's appeared in 223 games with Orlando, New Orleans and Dallas.

Harvey was selected 51st overall by the Magic in 2015.