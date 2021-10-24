    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Nets

    The starting lineup is set for tonight's game.
    Author:

    Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets. 

    G LaMelo Ball

    G Kelly Oubre Jr.

    F Miles Bridges

    F Gordon Hayward

    C Mason Plumlee

    The Hornets and Nets are set to tip-off at 4 p.m. EST 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16992119_168388579_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Nets

    18 seconds ago
    USATSI_15963980_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Nets

    6 hours ago
    Untitled design (12)
    News

    Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets Game Preview

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17004870_168388579_lowres
    News

    Big Night from Bridges Leads Hornets Past Cavs

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_14132270_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread, Over/Under, Vegas Odds for Hornets-Cavaliers

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_16993247_168388579_lowres
    News

    Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_15963980_168388579_lowres
    News

    Injury Report: Hornets-Cavaliers

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_16936970_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets-Cavaliers Game Preview

    Oct 22, 2021