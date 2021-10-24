Publish date:
Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Nets
The starting lineup is set for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.
G LaMelo Ball
G Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Miles Bridges
F Gordon Hayward
C Mason Plumlee
The Hornets and Nets are set to tip-off at 4 p.m. EST
