In the lead up to tonights match up against the Nets the Charlotte Hornets have announced their official starting five.

G- Terry Rozier

G- Dennis Smith Jr.

F- Kelly Oubre

F- PJ Washington

C- Mason Plumlee

Injury Report

LaMelo Ball - Out (Ankle Sprain)

Gordon Hayward - Out (Shoulder Contusion)

Cody Martin - Out (Quad Soreness)