Charlotte Hornets Announce their starting five for their upcoming matchup against the Washington Wizards

G - Dennis Smith Jr

G - Terry Rozier

F - Kelly Oubre Jr

F - PJ Washington

C - Mason Plumlee

Injury Report

LaMelo Ball - Out (Ankle Sprain)

Gordon Hayward - Out ( Shoulder Contusion)

Cody Martin - Out ( Quad Sprain)