Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets Game Preview

Breaking down Sunday's matchup in Brooklyn.
Game 75: Charlotte Hornets (38-36) vs Brooklyn Nets (38-35)

Each game from this point on is important for the Hornets, but this one holds a little more weight to it considering the current Eastern Conference standings. Entering into this matchup, the Nets sit 1.5 games above the Hornets for the No. 8 seed in the East. The eight seed makes it a little easier to make it into the official opening round of the playoffs as you only have to beat the No. 7 seed to get in whereas the No. 9/10 seeds have to win the first play-in game and then beat the loser of the No. 7/8 matchup to get in.

Now that Kyrie Irving is allowed to play in home games, the Brooklyn Nets may very well separate themselves from the Hornets and potentially jump Toronto and Cleveland, but Charlotte just needs to worry about what they can control.

The Hornets have turned things around lately, winning five of the last six games and seven of the last ten. During this current stretch, they hold some impressive wins over Cleveland, Atlanta, Dallas, and Utah. As bad as the Hornets have been on the defensive end of the floor for the majority of the season, it's actually been the defense that has made the difference. Unfortunately, it was fairly non-existent in the previous matchup with the Nets as they allowed 132 points. Kyrie Irving had a special night going for 50 on 15/19 shooting (9/12 3 FG). If he has a similar shooting performance on Sunday night, the Hornets are going to have a difficult time leaving Brooklyn with a W. 

2021-22 Team Stats

PPG: 112.2 (BKN), 114.7 (CHA)

RPG: 44.1 (BKN), 44.8 (CHA)

APG: 25.1 (BKN), 27.6 (CHA)

FG%: 47.4% (BKN), 46.3% (CHA)

3FG%: 35.8% (BKN), 36.2% (CHA)

FT%: 80.2% (BKN), 73.7% (CHA)

2021-22 Team Leaders:

Minutes: Kevin Durant - 36.7 (BKN), Miles Bridges - 35.9 (CHA)

FG%: Nic Claxton - 65.4% (BKN), Mason Plumlee - 63.6% (CHA)

3FG%: Seth Curry 47.1% (BKN), Gordon Hayward - 39% (CHA)

PPG: Kevin Durant - 29.7 (BKN), Miles Bridges - 20.0 (CHA)

RPG: Andre Drummond - 9.3 (BKN), Mason Plumlee - 8.1 (CHA)

APG: Kevin Durant - 6.1 (BKN), LaMelo Ball - 7.3 (CHA)

SPG: Kyrie Irving - 1.4 (BKN), LaMelo Ball- 1.5 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

Nets Roster

PG: Kyrie Irving, Goran Dragic

SG: Seth Curry, Patty Mills

SF: Bruce Brown, Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr.

PF: Kevin Durant, James Johnson, Kessler Edwards, Blake Griffin

C: Andre Drummond, Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe

Head coach: Steve Nash

Hornets Roster

PG: LaMelo Ball, Isaiah Thomas

SG: Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward (OUT), Kelly Oubre Jr., Jalen McDaniels

PF: Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, J.T. Thor

C: Mason Plumlee, Montrezl Harrell, Nick Richards, Kai Jones

Head coach: James Borrego

