Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets Game Preview

Game 75: Charlotte Hornets (38-36) vs Brooklyn Nets (38-35)

Each game from this point on is important for the Hornets, but this one holds a little more weight to it considering the current Eastern Conference standings. Entering into this matchup, the Nets sit 1.5 games above the Hornets for the No. 8 seed in the East. The eight seed makes it a little easier to make it into the official opening round of the playoffs as you only have to beat the No. 7 seed to get in whereas the No. 9/10 seeds have to win the first play-in game and then beat the loser of the No. 7/8 matchup to get in.

Now that Kyrie Irving is allowed to play in home games, the Brooklyn Nets may very well separate themselves from the Hornets and potentially jump Toronto and Cleveland, but Charlotte just needs to worry about what they can control.

The Hornets have turned things around lately, winning five of the last six games and seven of the last ten. During this current stretch, they hold some impressive wins over Cleveland, Atlanta, Dallas, and Utah. As bad as the Hornets have been on the defensive end of the floor for the majority of the season, it's actually been the defense that has made the difference. Unfortunately, it was fairly non-existent in the previous matchup with the Nets as they allowed 132 points. Kyrie Irving had a special night going for 50 on 15/19 shooting (9/12 3 FG). If he has a similar shooting performance on Sunday night, the Hornets are going to have a difficult time leaving Brooklyn with a W.