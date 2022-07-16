Hornets Collapse in Second Half as Timberwolves Take 2022 Summer League Finale

Las Vegas, NV- The Charlotte Hornets came into Saturday's contest with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 2-2 record in Summer League action. We saw some really positive things from some of the Hornets' developmental players over the week in the desert. LJ Figueroa and Ty-Shon Alexander started off the week very strong with stellar play on both sides of the floor, making a case that one of them may deserve a two-way contract for the upcoming NBA season. Figueroa's defensive chops were very impressive, he always seemed to be around the ball and making life difficult for the opposing offense. Alexander flashed some impressive shot-making from three and looked very comfortable operating as the ball-handler in spread pick and rolls. Brady Manek was another Hornet who showed some postive attributes for the team. He is known as a three-point specialist but flashed the ability to be more than that. Some timely cuts to the basket and excellent passing from Manek could push a NBA team to give him a chance this season.

Minnesota came into the game ranking in the bottom five in points per game during Summer League which was a good sign for the Hornets as they also struggled throughout the week offensively for the most part. The Hornets were looking to improve on their turnovers and find more high-quality looks on offense while maintaining their solid defense.

LJ Figueroa continued his impressive play on defense, tallying two deflections within the first two minutes of action. JT Thor has shown a knack for getting to the line here in Vegas as he was able to convert an impressive three point play in which he muscled a floater up and in through contact. He followed that up with a thunderous slam off of a blow by early in the opening quarter. Brady Manek came in off the bench and immediately knocked down a three pointer to push the Hornets early lead to 12-6.

As a team, the Hornets connected on seven of their first eleven shots, opening up a nine point lead. Kai Jones showed his two way potential, using his long arms and athleticism on a block on one end which eventually led to a dunk on the other end, giving the Hornets their second highlight play of the first quarter. Justin Minaya got into the action for Charlotte, skying for an offensive rebound and finishing it off with a put back. The ball was moving extremely well as they finished with seven assists and just three turnovers in the first, allowing them to take a 21-18 advantage into the second frame.

Kai Jones opened up the scoring in the second quarter with a second chance dunk, his activity early in this game jumped off the screen. Minaya had an effective stint off the bench, showcasing his defensive ability with a block and multiple deflections and followed that up with a three point shot bringing his early total to seven points. Fans waiting for Mark Williams to make a splashy play in Summer League got their wish early in the second as he had one of the more impressive help-side blocks you will see. His presence defensively has been noticeable all week long, but now he has his highlight block to go along with it for those who are into that kind of thing.

The shooting efficiency in the first half was a welcoming sight for this Charlotte squad as they shot 54% from the field. The ball movement was much better than it has been in recent games, and much credit also needs to go to their defensive performance allowing them to get out in transition. The Hornets held a 41-32 lead at halftime with Kai Jones leading the way with eight points, followed by Thor and Minaya each with seven. A two-to-one assist to turnover ratio was a much needed improvement for the team as they have struggled with turnovers and play making throughout Summer League.

JT Thor got the scoring started in the second half with a three and then a fantastic one-handed put back dunk on the next possession, but the game went downhill for the Hornets after that. Back to back threes for Minnesota cut Charlotte's lead down to six early in the third quarter. A 12-0 run for the Wolves saw things get dicey for the Hornets as poor shot selection and a few turnovers were to blame. Bryce McGowens fell victim to the new "take" foul rule the NBA is implementing after getting his shot blocked and reaching in to stop a transition opportunity.

Minnesota took the lead at the 4:39 mark as part of their extended 24-2 run in the third quarter. Charlotte was playing tentatively, turning the ball over multiple times in a row and their defensive intensity seemed to vanish. As well as the Hornets played in the first half, they didn't seem to carry it over after the break. They were not protecting the ball or getting good looks, finishing with 7 turnovers in the quarter alone. Kevon Harris, rookie from Stephen F Austin, was dominant in the frame for the Wolves with his rim pressure and finishing at the basket. He was the catalyst as his team scored 31 points in the third, taking a 63-59 lead into the fourth quarter.

Minnesota's defensive intensity was eye-popping to begin the final quarter, causing deflections and transition opportunities allowing them to build a 14 point lead with 6:30 to go. Charlotte pulled as close as two in the final minute thanks to a JT Thor offensive takeover, but Minnesota was able to hold on for a 89-86 victory. The Hornets had the ball off of a steal with a chance to tie or take the lead with a three, but Kai Jones attempted to drive through multiple defenders and ended up getting the ball taken away. Bryce McGowens had his three-point attempt blocked by Josh Minott as time expired.

The Timberwolves' struggles on offense seemed well on the way to continuing in the first half, but the Wolves exploded in the second half for 57 points. Charlotte could not keep on the defensive intensity throughout the full 40 minutes as they struggled mightily in the second half. After protecting the ball very well to the tune of just six turnovers in the first half, the team fell into old habits with 10 in the second half. This combined with some questionable shot selection was too much to overcome for Charlotte. Kevon Harris and Matt Lewis had 23 and 19 points respectively in what was a very impressive game for the Minnesota rookies. JT Thor led for the Hornets with a brilliant 28 points on 9/14 shooting and 3/6 from downtown. Thor's performance would definitely qualify as a silver lining for the team as he flashed some serious offensive potential to go along with his defense.

The Hornets conclude their Summer League schedule with a record of 2-3. The players will now have 2+ months to take what they have learned in Las Vegas and apply it to their respective games. Hopefully they use that time to improve and give themselves a head start on what looks to be a competitive training camp coming up in a few months for Charlotte. They should have plenty of players battling for end of the rotation minutes and time in Greensboro to further prove themselves.

Team Stats by Quarter

1Q:

CHA: 9/15 FG | 2/6 3FG | 8 REB | 7 AST | 3 TOs

MIN: 7/18 FG | 0/6 3FG | 6 REB | 4 AST | 2 TOs

2Q:

CHA: 6/14 FG | 2/5 3FG | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 TOs

MIN: 5/16 FG | 1/6 3FG | 8 REB | 3 AST | 4 TOs

3Q:

CHA: 7/19 FG | 3/10 3FG | 7 REB | 4 AST | 7 TOs

MIN: 13/22 FG | 2/5 3FG | 12 REB | 7 AST | 4 TOs

4Q:

CHA: 9/19 FG | 2/8 3FG | 5 REB | 5 AST | 3 TOs

MIN: 8/11 FG | 4/5 3FG | 7 REB | 5 AST | 9 TOs

Total:

CHA: 31/67 FG | 9/29 3FG | 27 REB | 21 AST | 16 TOs

MIN: 33/67 FG | 7/22 3FG | 33 REB | 19 AST | 19 TOs

Box Score

CHA: 21-20-18-27-86

MIN: 18-14-31-26-89

