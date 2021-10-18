Charlotte Hornets Finalize 2021-22 Roster

The roster is set for the Hornets 4th season under James Borrego.

The Charlotte Hornets finalized their roster ahead of the 2021-22 season which begins Wednesday at the Spectrum Center against the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets' final roster move came Monday afternoon as the team waived forward Wes Iwundu, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The full roster can be seen below.

G LaMelo Ball - 6'6", 180 lbs

G Terry Rozier - 6'1", 190 lbs

G Ish Smith - 6'0", 175 lbs

G James Bouknight - 6'4", 190 lbs

G Scottie Lewis (two-way contract) - 6'4", 188 lbs

F/G Kelly Oubre Jr. - 6'7", 203 lbs

F Miles Bridges - 6'6", 225 lbs

F Gordon Hayward - 6'7", 225 lbs

F Cody Martin - 6'5", 205 lbs

F JT Thor - 6'9", 203 lbs

F P.J. Washington - 6'7", 230 lbs

F Arnoldas Kulboka (two-way contract) - 6'9", 220 lbs

F/C Mason Plumlee - 6'11", 254 lbs

F/C Vernon Carey Jr. - 6'9", 270 lbs

F/C Jalen McDaniels - 6'9", 205 lbs

C/F Kai Jones - 6'10", 221 lbs

C Nick Richards - 7'0", 245 lbs

