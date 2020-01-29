AllHornets
Charlotte Hornets to honor Kobe Bryant with arm sleeves

Mitchell Northam

Teams across the National Basketball Association are all honoring the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant in unique ways.

The longtime Laker and NBA legend was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Some NBA teams have taken 24 second shot clock violations to honor the league's fourth all-time leading scorer, to commemorate the No. 24 he wore in the second half of his career. Others have taken eight-second backcourt violations, to honor the No. 8 he wore when he won three titles with Shaquille O'Neal.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets will remember Bryant with an addition to their uniform. When the club takes on the New York Knicks at the Spectrum Center, each Hornet will wear an arm sleeve with Byrant's No. 8 and No. 24 embroidered on it.

Some Hornets wore Kobe's brand of sneakers during warm-ups too.

Bryant was just 41-years-old at the time of his death. He was a five-time champion, twice a Finals MVP, twice an Olympic Gold Medalist, an 18-time All-Star and an 11-time First Team selection. He was also an Oscar winner and an advocate for women's sports.

