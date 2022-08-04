Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets Release 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

We've officially got some games on the docket!

Thursday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets announced their preseason schedule which features five games, three of which will be "home" games. One of those games, however, will be held in Greensboro at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Preseason schedule 

* - game will be played in Greensboro

Oct. 2 at Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. EST - WFNZ

Oct. 5 vs Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. EST - WFNZ

*Oct. 7 vs Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. EST - Bally Sports SE, WFNZ

Oct. 10 vs Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. EST - Bally Sports SE, WFNZ

Oct. 12 at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. EST - WFNZ

Tickets for the game in Greensboro have already been made available. They can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office, which is open Thursday-Saturday from 12-5 p.m. Prices start at $12.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets for groups of 15 or more are available by calling the Hornets group sales department at 704-688-9047.

