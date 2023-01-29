Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview

The Hornets are at home on Sunday as the Heat come to town. Fresh after a win on Thursday, Charlotte will be looking to bust up a the three-game win streak for Miami.

The Hornets have played the Heat twice previously this season, dropping back-to-back games in mid-November against their division rival. A win tonight would leave the door open for the season series to be evened up when these teams play again in late February.

The Heat are currently in the midst of another strong campaign. Coming into today's game with a record of 28-22, good for sixth seed in the East. Behind the defensive pressure exerted by the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami makes their opponents earn everything on the court.

The Hornets are going to need to dial up the physicality to compete in this one. Sitting at 14-36 on the season, this may be one of the last games with the current iteration of the team on the court. With the trade deadline approaching, some of the Hornets strongest trade pieces should be on full display over the course of the next few game.

Matchup of the Game: Kyle Lowry vs LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball finds himself matched up against one of the savviest veteran point guards in the league. Lowry's prime might be behind him, but the depth of knowledge is still top-tier, and the talent remains enough to give opponents trouble. How well LaMelo can find his spots will be vital this evening, as the defensive backing behind Lowry is not something you want to attack without a plan.

2022-23 Team Stats

PPG: 108.5 (MIA), 112.0 (CHA)

RPG: 41.5 (MIA), 45.0 (CHA)

APG: 23.6 (MIA), 25.2 (CHA)

FG%: 45.3% (MIA), 45.2% (CHA)

3FG%: 33.5% (MIA), 32.4% (CHA)

FT%: 82.6% (MIA), 75.1% (CHA)

2022-23 Team Leaders:

Minutes: Bam Adebayo - 36.5 (MIA), Terry Rozier - 35.7 (CHA)

FG%: Bam Adebayo - 54.0% (MIA), Mason Plumlee - 67.4% (CHA)

3FG%: Caleb Martin - 37.2% (MIA), LaMelo Ball - 36.1% (CHA)

PPG: Jimmy Butler - 21.8 (MIA), LaMelo Ball - 23.1 (CHA)

RPG: Bam Adebayo - 10.1 (MIA), Mason Plumlee - 9.8 (CHA)

APG: Kyle Lowry - 5.4 (MIA), LaMelo Ball - 8.2 (CHA)

SPG: Jimmy Butler - 2.1 (MIA), Kelly Oubre Jr. - 1.6 (CHA)

BPG: Bam Adebayo - 0.8 (MIA) , PJ Washington - 1.1 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game | BPG- blocks per game

Heat roster

PG: Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent

SG: Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo

SF: Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith

PF: Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic

C: Bam Adebayo, Orlando Robinson, Dwayne Deadmon, Udonis Haslem, Nikola Jovic

Head coach: Nate McMillan

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball (DTD), Dennis Smith Jr. , Theo Maledon

SG: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. (OUT), Cody Martin (DTD), James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward (OUT), Jalen McDaniels, Bryce McGowens

PF: P.J. Washington, Kai Jones, JT Thor

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Mark Williams

Head coach: Steve Clifford

