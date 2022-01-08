Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview

Game 40: Charlotte Hornets (20-19) vs Milwaukee Bucks (26-15)

The Charlotte Hornets have a great opportunity this weekend to make a statement in the Eastern Conference with two matchups at home with the NBA defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The first meeting between these two back on December 1st was a thriller that came down to the final seconds as Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a game-winning basket with two seconds on the game clock. Antetokounmpo went for 40 in that game while Hornets star, LaMelo Ball, dropped 36 and hit eight threes.

Charlotte is coming off of a record-setting performance in the 140-111 win over the Detroit Pistons in which they set a new franchise record for made three-pointers in a game (24). Kelly Oubre Jr. made history of his own knocking down eight threes in the fourth quarter, which is also the most made threes in a single quarter in Hornets history. He became just the fifth player in NBA history to hit at least eight threes in a quarter joining Klay Thompson, Kevin Love, Joe Johnson, and Michael Redd.

Milwaukee expects to come into Saturday's game a bit shorthanded with a handful of players still in the NBA's Health and Safety protocols in addition to head coach Mike Budenholzer. If Charlotte can avoid the slow start and have solid production from its bench, they should be positioned to steal at least one game from the Bucks over the next three days.

2021-22 Team Stats

PPG: 112.1 (MIL), 115.5 (CHA)

RPG: 47.0 (MIL), 43.7 (CHA)

APG: 23.0 (MIL), 27.2 (CHA)

FG%: 45.7% (MIL), 46.5% (CHA)

3FG%: 36.2% (MIL), 38.1% (CHA)

FT%: 76.2% (MIL), 73.7% (CHA)

2021-22 Team Leaders (Returners only):

Minutes: Jrue Holiday - 33.2 (MIL), Miles Bridges - 35.8 (CHA)

FG%: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 53.7% (MIL), Mason Plumlee - 61.4% (CHA)

3FG%: Bobby Portis - 43.7% (MIL), Cody Martin - 47.4% (CHA)

PPG: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 27.9 (MIL), Miles Bridges - 19.5 (CHA)

RPG: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 11.5 (MIL), LaMelo Ball - 7.3 (CHA)

APG: Jrue Holiday - 6.7 (MIL), LaMelo Ball - 7.8 (CHA)

SPG: Jrue Holiday - 1.6 (MIL), LaMelo Ball- 1.7 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

Bucks roster

PG: Jrue Holiday (OUT), George Hill (OUT), Javonte Smart

SG: Grayson Allen (OUT), Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Rodney Hood

SF: Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton (OUT)

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora, Semi Ojeleye, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

C: Bobby Portis, Luke Kornet, Sandro Mamukelashvili

Head coach: Mike Budenholzer

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

SG: Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jalen McDaniels

PF: Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, J.T. Thor

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Kai Jones

Head coach: James Borrego

