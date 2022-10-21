Charlotte Hornets vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview

Game 2: Charlotte Hornets (1-0) vs New Orleans Pelican (1-0)

After a decisive win in San Antonio to open the season, the Charlotte Hornets head into the home opener looking to thwart the momentum of an exciting New Orleans Pelicans squad. The Hornets will again be without LaMelo Ball as he works his way back from an ankle injury, and Cody Martin is doubtful with a quad injury sustained against San Antonio. Meanwhile, the Pelicans stars are all finally healthy, but Kira Lewis will be out and Jaxon Hayes is listed as day-to-day with an elbow injury.

The Pelicans are led by former Duke stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, a formidable duo who combined for 53 points against the Nets on Wednesday. With a starting five rounded out by veteran scorer CJ McCollum, defensive stalwart Herb Jones, and rebounding behemoth Jonas Valanciunas, the Pelicans will surely provide a difficult matchup for Charlotte.

Look for head coach Steve Clifford to again lean on veterans Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward tonight without Ball. PJ Washington, who recorded 3 blocks against the Spurs on Wednesday, and Nick Richards, who double-doubled with 19/10 off the bench, will be paramount in negating the front court advantage the Pelicans hold on paper. The Hornets and the Pelicans have recorded the two highest scoring games of the young NBA season, so expect another high scoring affair as the teams do battle.

2022-23 Team Stats

PPG: 109.3 (NOP), 115.3 (CHA)

RPG: 45.2 (NOP), 44.6 (CHA)

APG: 25.0 (NOP), 28.1 (CHA)

FG%: 45.7% (NOP), 46.8% (CHA)

3FG%: 33.2% (NOP), 36.5% (CHA)

FT%: 78.9% (NOP), 74.0% (CHA)

2021-22 Team Leaders (Returners only):

Minutes: Brandon Ingram - 34.0 (NOP), Terry Rozier - 33.7 (CHA)

FG%: Jaxon Hayes - 61.6% (NOP), Mason Plumlee - 64.1% (CHA)

3FG%: CJ McCollum - 39.4% (NOP), Gordon Hayward - 39.1% (CHA)

PPG: CJ McCollum- 24.3 (NOP), LaMelo Ball - 20.1 (CHA)

RPG: Jonas Valanciunas - 11.4 (NOP), Mason Plumlee - 7.7 (CHA)

APG: CJ McCollum - 5.8 (NOP), LaMelo Ball - 7.6 (CHA)

SPG: Herb Jones - 1.7 (NOP), LaMelo Ball - 1.6 (CHA)

BPG: 4 players tied - 0.8 (NOP), PJ Washington - 0.9 (CHA)

Stat key: FG%- field goal percentage | 3FG%- three-point field goal percentage | PPG- points per game | RPG- rebounds per game | APG- assists per game | SPG- steals per game | BPG- blocks per game

Pelicans Roster

PG: CJ McCollum, Jose Alvardo, Kira Lewis Jr. (OUT),

SG: Brandon Ingram, Devonte' Graham, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy III, Dereon Seabron

SF: Herb Jones, Garrett Temple, Naji Marshall

PF: Zion Williamson, Larry Nance Jr., EJ Lidell (OUT)

C: Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxon Hayes (DTD), Willy Hernangomez

Head coach: Willie Green

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball (OUT), Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon

SG: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, James Bouknight, Bryce McGowens

SF: Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin (Doubtful),

PF: PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels, JT Thor, Kai Jones

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Mark Williams

